COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials with Special Olympics South Carolina have decided to cancel three statewide events in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Due to recent presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, Saturday, March 14's, state basketball tournament, the annual Statehouse Rally for Special Olympics on March 31, and the State Cheer Competition on April 25 have been cancelled.

As of Wednesday, March 10, Special Olympics is also suspending all local competitions and practices until March 31.

Leigh Lowery, Director of Communications for Special Olympics South Carolina, said in a press release, "We do not make these decisions lightly. Canceling events has a huge impact on more than 30,000 children and adults in our program, as well as thousands of coaches, volunteers, Unified Partners and family members. Local area programs have already begun their practices for their sports and were looking forward to having these competitions. Our first priority is the safety of not only our athletes but our coaches, volunteers, family members and SO family in general."

"In light of the ongoing global concern regarding COVID-19," she said, "we are doing everything we can to be proactive in protecting our athletes, volunteers, coaches and the entire SO community. Special Olympics International, together with their regional offices worldwide, are monitoring the situation very closely. They have been in touch with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and others regarding the situation and recommended guidance, in relation to the particular risks our athletes may face, due to increased risk of respiratory conditions, pneumonia and death from influenza."