Expected heat to delay Richland One Sportsarama

The four games and awards presentation will now start an hour later.

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — Expected hot weather for the weekend is pushing back Richland One's Sportsarama.

A press release sent out by the district says that, "Due to the high temperatures expected Saturday, August 12, Richland One has delayed the start of Sportsarama 2023 by one hour."

The pre-game show will now begin at 7:15 p.m. There will be four games between Richland One teams and one visiting team. Each game will be played for two 12-minute quarters. The first game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

· Game 1: C.A. Johnson (home team) vs. Whitmire – 7:30 p.m.

· Game 2: Eau Claire (home team) vs. Dreher – 8:10 p.m.

· Game 3: Lower Richland (home team) vs. Columbia – 8:50 p.m.

· Awards Presentations at 9:30 p.m. – Mr. and Miss Sportsarama and the winners of the Band in the Stands awards will be announced.

· Game 4: A.C. Flora (home team) vs. W.J. Keenan – 9:50 p.m.

The football jamboree will be held at The Stadium at W.J. Keenan High School (361 Pisgah Church Road, Columbia.

Tickets for the event are $8.00.