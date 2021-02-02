Stephen Cagle named new Head Football Coach at Ben Lippen

Prior to becoming the Falcons Head Coach, Cagle spent four seasons at White Knoll, serving as Quarterbacks coach, Offensive Coordinator and Assistant head coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ben Lippen has named its new Head Football Coach.

On Monday, White Knoll assistant Stephen Cagle was named the school's new Head Football Coach.

Prior to becoming the Falcons Head Coach, Cagle spent four seasons at White Knoll, serving as Quarterbacks coach, Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach.

Before becoming a coach, Cagle played five years at Charleston Southern under current Coastal Carolina Head Coach Jamey Chadwell.

Cagle is also the son of former White Knoll Head Coach and current Gilbert Defensive Coordinator Mark Cagle.