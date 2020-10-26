Sutton Jones named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Jones scored two goals in the Gamecocks' 4-2 victory over Florida on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been a spectacular week for Gamecock Junior Sutton Jones.

Jones scored the first and last goals of the game in the Gamecocks 4-2 victory over Florida on Sunday.

And her hard work was rewarded as she was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

It marks the fourth straight week that a Gamecock player has earned a weekly award from the SEC and it is also the first time that Jones has won the award.

That marks the 300th career victory for head coach Shelley Smith. She's the 27th coach in @NCAASoccer D1 history to hit the 300-win mark.@GamecockWSoccer @SoccerSmithsSC @NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/lyWrfSprry — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) October 25, 2020

"It was super exciting because we put a lot of work into practice this week," Jones said on Sunday. "I give all the credit to my teammates."

Jones is the first Gamecock to be honored as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week this season. The last Gamecock to win the award was Anna Patten in 2019.

The Gamecocks are now 5-1-0 on the season. Their next game is a Friday night home match against Mississippi State at 7 PM.