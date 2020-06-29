The 6-3 senior combo guard announced his plans to play for Clemson starting in 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, one of Columbia's top Class of 2021 basketball recruits made his college decision.

Cardinal Newman's Joshua Beadle announced on Twitter that he'll be taking his talents to Clemson to play for Coach Brad Brownell and the Tigers.

"What really made me choose Clemson was that the coaches made me a priority and made me feel wanted," Beadle says. "After they offered me, Coach Brad Brownell and I really got close."

Beadle chose the Tigers over several prominent schools, including Wake Forest, Furman, VCU, College of Charleston.

He says that current Clemson Tiger and former Lower Richland Diamond Hornet Clyde Trapp Jr. had an impact on his decision to play for the Purple and Orange.

"He really had nothing but good things to say about Coach Brownell and the school," Beadle said.

During his junior season at Cardinal Newman, Beadle averaged 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, helping the Cardinal win their second straight SCISA 3A state championship title.

He says he is looking forward to finishing his career at Cardinal Newman strong.

"It's never been done before, a three-peat at Cardinal Newman so I expect my numbers will be higher and the expectation is to win another championship." Beadle said.