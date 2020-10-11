Trevor Lawrence makes first comments since testing positive for COVID-19, leaves the door open for return to Clemson next fall

The Heisman trophy candidate discussed what it was like being in isolation, his symptoms, excitement for being back, as well as his plans for the future.

CLEMSON, S.C. — On Monday, Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence addressed the media for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 in October.

In Clemson's first five games of the season, Lawrence led the Tigers to a 5-0 record, throwing 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

In his first media appearance since contracting COVID-19, Lawrence said he was feeling like his old self again and is looking forward to Clemson's final stretch of games.

"I have no more symptoms really and I feel great," Lawrence says. "It was definitely tough being on the sideline and not being able to play."

In regards to his symptoms, Lawrence said Monday that he started to get mild symptoms on Monday, October 26th, before getting tested on October 28th. He says that the following Thursday and Friday were the worst days in terms of his symptoms.

"For the most part, I felt good and just did everything that the trainers told me to do," Lawrence says. "Thankfully, I'm feeling good and healthy."

While in isolation, Lawrence says he used the time period as a way to get away from the game and get rested for the rest of the season.

"The main thing was just rest and mentally get ready to lead the team and play well down the stretch." Lawrence said.

But while he's excited about Clemson's final stretch of games, Lawrence was less enthusiastic when discussing his future plans.

Earlier this fall, Lawrence said that this season would be his last in Death Valley but he left the door open to returning last month when he was asked about the NFL Draft.

On Monday, Lawrence said he backtracked to give himself wiggle room in the event that he decides to stay at Clemson.

"I'm just trying to enjoy my last few months here if that's what it's going to be," Lawrence says. "I'm never going to corner myself, I'm leaving the door open for all of my options."

WATCH - #Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence discusses his future:



"I'm just trying to enjoy my last few months here if that's what it's going to be, I'm never going to corner myself, I'm leaving the door open for all of my options." @WLTX pic.twitter.com/cBbp7x5kZj — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) November 9, 2020

Lawrence was a full participant in Clemson's practice on Monday and expects to make his return to the field on November 21st when the fourth ranked Tigers take on Florida State.