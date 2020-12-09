Trevor Lawrence Officially Declares for NFL Draft

Clemson's QB announced his draft plans Saturday ahead of Clemson's season opener against Wake Forest.

CLEMSON, S.C. — As many expected, 2020 will be Trevor Lawrence's last season in Death Valley.

On Saturday, Lawrence confirmed his plans publicly during a recorded segment on ESPN's College Gameday.

Lawrence, who is projected to be the number one pick in many 2021 NFL Mock Drafts, graduates from Clemson in December.

Although he could have opted out playing this season, he says he didn't because he wanted another opportunity to win a National Championship in a Tiger jersey.

"I'm excited to have one more chance to win a National Championship with my brothers and my teammates," Lawrence says. "I definitely respect everyone's decision but I'm a football player, at the end of the day, that's what I love to do."

