Uiagalelei, Etienne earn player of the week honors

On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC ) announced that three Clemson players have earned Conference Player of the Week awards.
Running Back Travis Etienne, Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and Offensive Lineman Jackson Carman have each earned ACC Player of the Week awards for their performances in Clemson's 34-28 victory against Boston College Saturday.
Etienne, who was named ACC Running Back of the Week, scored two touchdowns and had a combined 224 yards from scrimmage, while catching seven passes.
Etienne also became the ACC's all-time leading rusher, passing N.C. State RB Ted Brown.
In his first career start, Uiagalelei completed 30 of his 41 passes, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns. The true freshman also scored a rushing touchdown, earning Conference Rookie of the Week.
The Tigers (7-0) will look to stay undefeated this Saturday in a Top Five showdown against #4 Notre Dame.