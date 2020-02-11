Uiagalelei, Etienne earn player of the week honors

The ACC announced that three Clemson players have earned Conference Player of the Week awards for their performances against Boston College.

On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC ) announced that three Clemson players have earned Conference Player of the Week awards.

Running Back Travis Etienne, Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and Offensive Lineman Jackson Carman have each earned ACC Player of the Week awards for their performances in Clemson's 34-28 victory against Boston College Saturday.

Etienne, who was named ACC Running Back of the Week, scored two touchdowns and had a combined 224 yards from scrimmage, while catching seven passes.

Etienne also became the ACC's all-time leading rusher, passing N.C. State RB Ted Brown.

In his first career start, Uiagalelei completed 30 of his 41 passes, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns. The true freshman also scored a rushing touchdown, earning Conference Rookie of the Week.

✅ Big Jack

✅ Big Cinco

✅ (Big?) ETN



Meet your ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, Rookie of the Week and Running Back of the Week. #ALLIN



📰: https://t.co/ydVd4M9wXa pic.twitter.com/2aF7mBtN1O — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 2, 2020