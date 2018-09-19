Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The threat of severe weather caused USC to cancel a game against Marshall last week, now the university has a refund plan.

All ticket holders for the September 15 game against Marshall University are set to receive a refund for the full ticket price:

If you bought your tickets through the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office, you should receive a refund for the ticket's face value via mail by mid-November. For associated outlets, such as Ticketmaster, you will receive a refund from them directly. However, if you purchased from Marshall or any other point of purchase, such as Stubhub, you will need to contact them directly.

Season ticket holders using a payment plan will get a credit to their account. They may also purchase their regular seats for a new 12th regular-season game against a new opponent for the 2018 season.

“I appreciate our fans’ patience through the process of canceling the football game on September 15,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “We are looking to replace the canceled game with another game to be played later this season.”

© 2018 WLTX