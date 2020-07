The Gamecocks head football coach says he is looking forward to the upcoming season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been a unique summer for the Gamecock football program.

That could be said for many college football programs in the country.

It began with cancelling spring practice because of the coronavirus and marching through downtown Columbia with others to protest police brutatlity.

Head football coach Will Muschamp discussed the summer so far and his expectations for the rest of 2020.

Last year the Gamecocks finished 4-8 and were not bowl eligible for the first time since 2015.