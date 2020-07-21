The five-day event is taking place at the Columbia Convention Center through Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 15th annual American Cornhole Organization (ACO) World Championships are taking place in Columbia.

The competition includes some of the best cornhole players in the world.

As a result of COVID-19, players and spectators are being required to wear a mask and maintain at least six feet distance from one another while competing.

"The ballroom typically holds about 900 people but we had to cut that number to 140 people so all of those different guidelines we are taking those seriously." said Kelly Barbrey, who works with Experience Columbia.

Even with these measures in place, many of the players were simply happy to play the game and sport they love.

Last year's winner, Paula Stevens, is glad the championship is still happening.

"It means a lot that this is still going on and that we are being welcomed into a new city. " Stevens said.

With this being one of the first events at the convention center since the pandemic, the city is looking forward to hosting more events in the future.

"We are reopening safely, so we are complying with all of the different mask ordinances, we're complying with all the CDC cleaning policies so we are really just making sure that we have a safe event venue." Barbrey said.

Tournament play will continue through Saturday, and the event is being sponsored by Experience Columbia SC Sports and Discover SC.

For more information on ACO Worlds, visit their website.