A raucous pep rally with cheerleaders and a mascot was on the schedule at Forest Heights Elementary School in Columbia.

Carolina Panther cheerleaders and Sir Purr were there along with team president Tom Glick for a special backpack giveaway.

Panther owner David Tepper has a charitable foundation which teamed up wtih the John M. Belk Endowment, US Foods and Classroom Central to provide 5,000 backpacks to students in Richland School District One, 500 of which were given out to the youngsters at Forest Heights.

Glick says the encouragement rally at Forest Heights was created to inspire kids to exercise, read and do their very best at all times,

"Winning in the community is important," Glick said.

"We are a community asset for South Carolina, for Columbia, for North Carolina. It's important that we can connect with kids and adults and coming here to elementary schools like this is a really important thing for us to do."

Richland School District One superintendent Dr. Craig Weatherspoon was joined by district and school officials who were sporting their Carolina Panthers shirts.

"They've come in and kind of gotten our kids kind of fired up and pumped up for the new school year. A partnership like this with the Carolina Panthers organization shows that they're committed to insuring our students, our young people in the communities are uplifted certainly with reading, literacy and backpack programs and we're very excited for that, that they're helping out our students."

The backpacks which contained items for school such as notepads, rulers and pencils are also being distributed to two school districts in North Carolina. In total, 15,000 backpacks will be given with each school district receving 5,000 backpacks.