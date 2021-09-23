Game day protocols for South Carolina State football games

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Heading to a football game this weekend?
Better check to make sure what the coronavirus protocols might be in place for local games.
When fans enter Oliver C. Dawson Stadium for the Bulldogs’ 2021 home opener against Bethune Cookman on Saturday, Oct. 2, they'll do so for the first time with full capacity since November 2019.
They will also do so with masks.
Face Coverings
SC State requires masks in public gathering areas on campus, as advised by the CDC.
Public areas on campus include, but are not limited to hallways, elevators, stairwells, bathrooms, open work areas, classrooms, closely confined workspaces, study areas, face-to-face meetings and large gatherings whether located inside or outside where adequate social distancing cannot be achieved.
Pre-Game/Entry
Gates to enter Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and the seating bowl will now open two hours prior to the scheduled kickoff. To avoid congestion at the entry, as wait times entering the stadium will be longer than normal with updated health and safety protocols, fans are encouraged to arrive early.
Clear Bag Policy
The clear bag policy at all athletic venues remains in effect. As a reminder, fans may bring in one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon plastic storage bag. Fans are limited to one clear bag per person, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy.