Game day protocols for South Carolina State football games

This is the first time, since 2019, that the home opener will be full capacity and everyone needs to wear a mask.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Heading to a football game this weekend?

Better check to make sure what the coronavirus protocols might be in place for local games.

When fans enter Oliver C. Dawson Stadium for the Bulldogs’ 2021 home opener against Bethune Cookman on Saturday, Oct. 2, they'll do so for the first time with full capacity since November 2019.

They will also do so with masks.

Face Coverings

SC State requires masks in public gathering areas on campus, as advised by the CDC.

Public areas on campus include, but are not limited to hallways, elevators, stairwells, bathrooms, open work areas, classrooms, closely confined workspaces, study areas, face-to-face meetings and large gatherings whether located inside or outside where adequate social distancing cannot be achieved.

Pre-Game/Entry

Gates to enter Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and the seating bowl will now open two hours prior to the scheduled kickoff. To avoid congestion at the entry, as wait times entering the stadium will be longer than normal with updated health and safety protocols, fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Clear Bag Policy