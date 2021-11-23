Annual Tiger Burn returns to USC ahead of big game

University of South Carolina Gamecocks play Clemson Tigers Saturday night at Williams-Brice in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The biggest rivalry game in South Carolina -- one of the biggest in the Southeast -- is almost upon us.

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers battle this Saturday night at 7:30 in the Palmetto Bowl at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Ahead of the game... students and fans gathered Monday night for the annual Tiger Burn pep rally.

It was held in a new location this year....at the Bluff Road Intramural Fields on Bluff Road, with Williams-Brice Stadium in the background. In addition to a student gathering, members of football coaching staff and team, Cocky, the UofSC cheerleaders and dance team, student performance groups and musical entertainment were part of the rally program.

Also new this year...fireworks were set off as the tiger burned.