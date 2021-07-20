Beamer gives nod to Spurrier in photo recreation

Saturday Down South

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2013, Steve Spurrier had just left another SEC Media Days appearance and he stopped by at a local Arby's.

Jadeveon Clowney was part of the Carolina contingent who had gone to media days and the All-American snapped a picture of the HBC at the soda fountain. With his tie untied and the shades, Spurrier threw a "thumbs up" and the picture went viral.

On Monday after his first SEC Media Days appearance, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer recreated the famous Arby's pose as a way to pay homage to the man who hired him back in 2007. Beamer left Columbia after the 2010 season but he kept up with his forrmer boss enough to know that the iconic Arby's picture was typical Spurrier.

July 19th, 2020. The day a legend was born in Hoover, Alabama.#SpursUp #SECMD21 pic.twitter.com/B05ilzeXCg — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) July 20, 2021

Beamer made his way to the very same Arby's where he did the Spurrier pose for social media.