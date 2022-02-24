x
USC Gamecocks

USC women Gamecocks bury Texas A&M

The Gamecocks took control during the first half and cruised to their 14th consecutive victory
South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) drives the lane against Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

TEXAS, USA — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 10 rebounds in three quarters as top-ranked South Carolina clinched the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with an 89-48 rout of Texas A&M. 

Boston set an SEC record with her 20th consecutive double-double, passing former LSU star Sylvia Fowles. 

The Gamecocks took control during the first half and cruised to their 14th consecutive victory. 

Texas A&M got 11 points from Jordan Nixon as the Aggies dropped their fourth straight in coach Gary Blair’s last home game. He plans to retire after the season.

