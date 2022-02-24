USC women Gamecocks bury Texas A&M

The Gamecocks took control during the first half and cruised to their 14th consecutive victory

TEXAS, USA — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 10 rebounds in three quarters as top-ranked South Carolina clinched the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with an 89-48 rout of Texas A&M.

Boston set an SEC record with her 20th consecutive double-double, passing former LSU star Sylvia Fowles.

The Gamecocks took control during the first half and cruised to their 14th consecutive victory.