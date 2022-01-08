MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Padres acquire Juan Soto, Josh Bell in mega deal | Live Updates

It's been a busy trade season as we head into Tuesday's deadline, but more fireworks are expected. Keep up with every MLB trade.

WASHINGTON — Major League Baseball's Trade Deadline day is officially here as teams around the league scramble to make last-minute deals before Tuesday's 6 p.m. EST deadline.

The biggest deal of the day has reportedly already happened as the Padres acquired both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday morning.

Soto, 23, was the biggest name in the trade deadline frenzy as multiple teams were gunning for the superstar outfielder. Soto doesn't hit free agency until 2025, but he recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension with Washington, leading to trade expectations.

As stated, there have been plenty of big deals already. Below, track all the biggest trades ahead of the trade deadline.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 (deadline day)

Padres trade for Juan Soto, Josh Bell

The biggest deal of the deadline season is up as the Padres reportedly are finalizing a deal to acquire both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. The Padres are reportedly sending their No. 1 prospect SS CJ Abrams, No. 2 prospect, OF Robert Hassell, No. 4 prospect, OF James Wood and No. 10 prospect, RHP Jarlin Susana to Washington. The Padres will also send starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore and first baseman Eric Hosmer to Washington, per reports.

Compensation is BELIEVED to be



#1 SS CJ Abrams

#2 OF Robert Hassell

#4 OF James Wood

#10 RHP Jarlin Susana



Twins trade for Orioles RHP Jorge Lopez

In the first deal on the actual day of the trade deadline, the Twins acquired relief pitcher Jorge Lopez from Baltimore in exchange for RHP Yennier Cano and other prospects. Lopez has 19 saves on the year.

Monday, Aug. 1

Braves trade for Jake Odorizzi from Astros, Robbie Grossman from Tigers

The Braves made two key deals on Monday night, bringing in starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi while shipping off reliever Will Smith to Houston. In a separate deal with Detroit, Atlanta acquired outfielder Robbie Grossman for prospect Kris Anglin. Grossman is batting just .205 this year but is hitting .364 off of left-handed pitchers.

Pirates trade Jose Quintana to Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals got some much-needed starting pitching help as they get lefty Jose Quintana from division foe Pittsburgh. Quintana is 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 20 starts. The Cardinals also got reliever Chris Stratton and snet John Oviedo and Malcom Nunez to Pittsburgh.

Red Sox trade Jake Diekman to White Sox for Reese McGuire

To replace Vasquez, the Red Sox traded for White Sox catcher Reese McGuire. Chicago gets Jake Diekman, a lefty reliever with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season.

Royals trade Emmanuel Rivera to Diamondbacks for Luke Weaver

Kansas City sent third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Diamondbacks for pitcher Luke Weaver. Rivera, 26, has 92 games of big-league experience over the past two years. Weaver has a 7.71 ERA in just 16.1 IP this season.

Red Sox trade for Reds OF Tommy Pham

The Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham, 34, for a player to be named later. Pham is hitting .238 with 11 home runs in 2022.

Astros acquire Christian Vazquez from Red Sox

Just after acquiring Mancini, the Astros got Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, who was already in the building as the Red Sox are visiting the Astros this week. In return, the Red Sox got two 23-year-old prospects: Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu.

Astros get Orioles' Trey Mancini in three-team deal

Mancini was a hot name coming into the deadline season and Houston got him on Monday. The Astros also acquired pitching prospect Jayden Murray from the Rays. Tampa Bay added Houston outfielder Jose Siri, while the Orioles received two pitching prospects: Seth Johnson from the Rays and Chayce McDermott from the Astros.

Yankees trade for Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino from A’s

Another major pitching deal for the New York Yankees on Monday as they acquired Oakland ace Frankie Montas, who is just 29 years old and has a 3.18 ERA this season in 19 starts. They also get reliever Lou Trivino, 30, has a 6.47 ERA in 39 relief appearances this year. The Yankees sent back a haul with LHP Ken Waldichuk (No. 5 in Yankees’ system), RHP Luis Medina (No. 10), LHP JP Sears (No. 20) and INF Cooper Bowman (No. 21).

Padres acquire Josh Hader from Brewers in major deal

The Padres swapped closers in a trade package that brought star reliever Josh Hader to San Diego. Hader, a four-time All-Star, leads the MLB in saves with 29 this year. San Diego sent closer Taylor Rodgers, who has 28 saves this season, and pitcher Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitcher Dinelson Lamet.

Yankees acquire RHP Scott Effross from Cubs

The Yankees needed some bullpen help ahead of their pennant run and they got a good one in Scott Effross from Chicago. Chicago received right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski, who is New York's No. 7 prospect.

July 30

Rays acquire OF David Peralta from Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks received catcher Christian Cerda, 19. Peralta is currently batting .248 this season as he joins a Rays team facing plenty of injury issues.

Dodgers acquire RHP Chris Martin from Cubs

Some bullpen help for the Dodgers, adding a new reliever in Chris Martin from the Cubs. Chicago got back utility player Zach McKinstry from Los Angeles.

July 29

Mariners trade for Reds ace Luis Castillo

The Mariners made a huge move in their quest to make the playoffs. Their starting rotation is now up there with some of baseball's best on paper. Cincinnati takes back four prospects: Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt.

July 28

Mets acquire Tyler Naquin, Phillip Diehl from Reds

Cincinnati received minor league prospects right-hander Jose Acuna and second baseman Hector Rodriguez in the deal.

July 27

Yankees acquire OF Andrew Benintendi from Royals