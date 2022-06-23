NBA Draft 2022 live tracker, updates, rumors: Magic shock everyone with Paolo Banchero

The 2022 NBA Draft is finally here. We'll be tracking the picks throughout the night, with reaction from local team experts and NBA Draft experts.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The wild 2021-22 NBA season just wrapped up with the Golden State Warriors defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and now suddenly we turn our full attention to the 2022 NBA Draft.

We've been speculating for months over at the Locked On Podcast Network. All the what ifs, maybes, they should's, they should not's all come to a head today.

A number of exciting prospects will headline the league's marquee offseason event, including Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jabari Smith (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke) and Jaden Ivey (Purdue). Those four players will all hear their names called early on by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

It'll be a busy night around the NBA, and we'll have you covered with tracking the picks right here as the NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. E.T.

Locked On has a DAILY podcast for EVERY NBA team. They'll be covering their team's selections throughout draft night, make sure to find your favorite team and subscribe to their show on YouTube for expert reaction.

2022 NBA Draft Pick Tracker:

Round 1:

1. Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero, Forward, Duke

He's No. 1 ⭐️



The Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero first overall!#NBADraft | #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/yiy09mnTrl — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) June 24, 2022

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren, Forward, Gonzaga

3. Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith, Forward, Auburn

4. Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray, Forward, Iowa

Keegan is a King! 👑



Keegan Murray out of Iowa goes to Sacramento at No. 4!#NBADraft | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/u137a1RJv0 — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) June 24, 2022

5. Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey, Guard, Purdue

Cade Cunningham at No. 1 in 2021, Jaden Ivey at No. 5 in 2022. How we feeling, Detroit? #NBADraft | #Pistons | @lockedonpistons pic.twitter.com/uRS3oTmSH9 — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) June 24, 2022

6. Indiana Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona

The Pacers select Pac-12 Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin out of Arizona at No. 6!#NBADraft | #GoldBlooded | @lockedonpacers pic.twitter.com/Fxb9r8NcH7 — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) June 24, 2022

7. Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

It's Shaedon Sharpe for the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 7! How do we feel about this selection?#NBADraft | #RipCity | @LockedOnBlazers pic.twitter.com/JH2HRVyHwy — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) June 24, 2022

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

Dyson Daniels, Guard/Forward, G-League Ignite

9. San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix)

Round 2

31. Indiana (from Houston via Clevelan

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Los Angeles Lakers (from Orlando via Indiana and Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Cleveland (from Sacramento via Chicago, Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston — Milwaukee (forfeited) — Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)