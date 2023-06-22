NBA Draft 2023: Every player selected in the 2023 NBA draft

See the NBA Draft picks live, including expert coverage on each selection, in this NBA Draft pick tracker.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2023 NBA Draft is finally here! After months of anticipation and speculation surrounding what should be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, at least after the first pick, tonight we get to watch it all unfold.

The San Antonio Spurs are on the clock after winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, and they will pick first followed by the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.

We'll be tracking every pick made by every team throughout the night here, so check back for continuous updates!

LIVE TRACKER: 2023 NBA Draft Selections (Round 1)

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92

Never a doubt! The San Antonio Spurs get their guy at No. 1 overall in the #NBADraft with Victor Wembanyama!#PorVida | @LockedOnSpurs pic.twitter.com/jG7lwIyanY — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) June 23, 2023

2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller, F, Alabama

With the No. 2 overall pick in the #NBADraft the Charlotte Hornets select Brandon Miller out of Alabama!@LockedOnHornets | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/qm8So1LM4s — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) June 23, 2023

3. Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson, G, G-League Ignite

4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

With the No. 4 overall pick in the #NBADraft the Houston Rockets select Amen Thompson out of Overtime Elite @LockedOnRockets | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fHXbw6V9rh — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) June 23, 2023

5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

The Thompson twins go back-to-back! Detroit select Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 #NBADraft @lockedonpistons | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/pt2yEe4I0t — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) June 23, 2023

6. Orlando Magic: Anthony Black, G, Arkansas

The Magic take Anthony Black out of Arkansas with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 #NBADraft! pic.twitter.com/XoPRt56atK — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) June 23, 2023

7. Washington Wizards (via Indiana Pacers): Bilal Coulibaly, F, Metropolitans 92

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 #NBADraft the Indiana Pacers select Bilal Coulibaly out of France!@lockedonpacers | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/ONZQn3mXEs — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) June 23, 2023

8. Indiana Pacers (via Washington Wizards): Jarace Walker, F, Houston

With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 #NBADraft the Washington Wizards select Jarace Walker out of Houston. But, they're expected to swap choices with the Pacers, who selected Bilal Coulibaly one pick earlier. @lockedonwizards pic.twitter.com/TRHnTzhB6K — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) June 23, 2023

9. Utah Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, F, Central Florida

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas): Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly trading Cason Wallace at No. 10 and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Pick No. 12.



Our hosts are reacting LIVE on the Locked On NBA Draft live show 👇 https://t.co/1ioUzj7X8m — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) June 23, 2023

11. Orlando Magic: Jett Howard, G, Michigan