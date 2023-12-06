Why DeAndre Hopkins would be perfect fit for Tennessee | Locked on Titans

Hopkins and Mike Vrabel were together for four seasons in Houston, and he'd provide veteran experience to a young Tennessee receiving corps.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have pulled out all the stops to try to lure Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Nashville for the 2023 season.

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May, and his recent trip to Tennessee included a Tim McGraw concert at Nissan Stadium, a clear move to keep Hop in Tennessee before his scheduled visit with the Patriots later this week.

Locked on Titans host Tyler Rowland believes there is a litany of reasons why Nashville is the perfect fit for Hopkins, including his familiarity with Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel.

"Mike Vrabel has won coach of the year, he's gone to an AFC Championship game, he has multiple division championships under his belt, he's been the No. 1 seed...Mike Vrabel has done a lot of great things," Rowland said. "Vrabel knows how to win a championship and if [Hopkins] joins the Titans, that familiarity with him would be very important going forward."

Vrabel served as linebackers coach and Defensive Coordinator for the Houston Texans from 2014-2017 while Hopkins was their star receiver, and that familiarity is a key part of Tennessee's pitch to land the 31-year-old wideout.