30+ players to watch in NFL preseason: Lawrence, Kyle Pitts, Bryce Perkins

LOS ANGELES —
The NFL preseason is in full swing this weekend with three games on Friday and 10 games on Saturday. Who are the players that fans should be watching for?
Our local experts from the Rams, Saints, Broncos, Giants, Raiders, Jaguars, Texans, Falcons and Titans walk you through three players on their teams that you should be watching for this weekend in NFL preseason games.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback
First overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
Cam Robinson, Left Tackle
Franchise tagged this season
K’Lavon Chaisson, DE/LB
1st round pick, 2020 NFL Draft
Las Vegas Raiders
Alex Leatherwood, Offensive Tackle
1st round pick, 2021 NFL Draft
Andre James, Center
Replacing All-Pro center Rodney Hudson
Tre'von Moehrig/Johnathan Abram, Safeties
Moehrig: 2nd round pick, 2021 NFL Draft. Abram: 1st round pick, 2019 NFL Draft.
Tennessee Titans
Darrynton Evans, Running back
Derrick Henry’s backup, 2020 third round pick.
Wide receivers battle: Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers, Racey McMath
Slot Corner battle: Chris Jackson, Eijah Molden
Denver Broncos
Trinity Benson, Wide Receiver
Undrafted, 2019
Justin Strnad, Linebacker
2020 5th round pick
Netane Muti, Offensive Guard
2020 6th round pick
Los Angeles Rams
Bryce Perkins, Quarterback
Will start in preseason with Stafford, Wolford injuries
Jacob Harris, Tight End
2021 4th round pick
Ernest Jones, Linebacker
2021 3rd round pick
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts, Tight End
2021 4th overall pick
Richie Grant, Safety
2021 2nd round pick
Drew Dalman, Offensive Lineman
2021 4th round pick
New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston/Taysom Hill
Starting quarterback competition
Paulson Adebo, Cornerback
2021 3rd round pick
Christian Ringo, Defensive Tackle
29-year-old looking for starting role on defensive line
Houston Texans
Davis Mills, Quarterback
2021 third round pick
Nico Collins, Wide Receiver
2021 third round pick
Christian Paul Kirksey, Linebacker
Free agent pickup
New York Giants
Rodarius Williams, Cornerbacker
2021 6th round pick
David Sills V
3rd year wideout competing for roster spot
Giants offensive line
Multiple injuries, not much depth
