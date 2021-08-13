30+ players to watch in NFL preseason: Lawrence, Kyle Pitts, Bryce Perkins

The NFL preseason is in full swing this weekend with three games on Friday and 10 games on Saturday. Who are the players that fans should be watching for?

LOS ANGELES — The NFL preseason is in full swing this weekend with three games on Friday and 10 games on Saturday. Who are the players that fans should be watching for?

Our local experts from the Rams, Saints, Broncos, Giants, Raiders, Jaguars, Texans, Falcons and Titans walk you through three players on their teams that you should be watching for this weekend in NFL preseason games.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback

First overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Cam Robinson, Left Tackle

Franchise tagged this season

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE/LB

1st round pick, 2020 NFL Draft

Check out my @LockedOnNFLPods 3 players to watch update after the Schobert trade. @LockedOnJaguars pic.twitter.com/E5Th4BTOka — Amp Wigg (@ShopTalkingWigg) August 13, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders

Alex Leatherwood, Offensive Tackle

1st round pick, 2021 NFL Draft

Andre James, Center

Replacing All-Pro center Rodney Hudson

Tre'von Moehrig/Johnathan Abram, Safeties

Moehrig: 2nd round pick, 2021 NFL Draft. Abram: 1st round pick, 2019 NFL Draft.

In Preparation of Saturdays Game pic.twitter.com/nAaXTf8rSz — Your Boy Q (@YourboyQ254) August 13, 2021

Tennessee Titans

Darrynton Evans, Running back

Derrick Henry’s backup, 2020 third round pick.

Wide receivers battle: Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers, Racey McMath

Slot Corner battle: Chris Jackson, Eijah Molden

The #Titans play tonight!! ⚔️😤⚔️



Here are the 3 things I’m watching for!!



And now is a great time to subscribe to the Locked On Titans YouTube page!!



What’re you most excited to watch heading into tonight’s matchup??



🎥: https://t.co/d7wC78HUSV pic.twitter.com/5L29Ugcxcd — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) August 13, 2021

Denver Broncos

Trinity Benson, Wide Receiver

Undrafted, 2019

Justin Strnad, Linebacker

2020 5th round pick

Netane Muti, Offensive Guard

2020 6th round pick

Los Angeles Rams

Bryce Perkins, Quarterback

Will start in preseason with Stafford, Wolford injuries

Jacob Harris, Tight End

2021 4th round pick

Ernest Jones, Linebacker

2021 3rd round pick

I shaved my muzzy and instantly regretted it. Whatever. Wanna hear who I'm looking at in this game? Go head then⬇️ https://t.co/fpXs3cC2Vb — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) August 13, 2021

Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts, Tight End

2021 4th overall pick

Richie Grant, Safety

2021 2nd round pick

Drew Dalman, Offensive Lineman

2021 4th round pick

New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston/Taysom Hill

Starting quarterback competition

Paulson Adebo, Cornerback

2021 3rd round pick

Christian Ringo, Defensive Tackle

29-year-old looking for starting role on defensive line

Three (okay four) players to keep an eye on in Saturday's first #Saints preseason game! Including a former Ragin' Cajun looking to make an impact. pic.twitter.com/QMq4PJi6Yj — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 12, 2021

Houston Texans

Davis Mills, Quarterback

2021 third round pick

Nico Collins, Wide Receiver

2021 third round pick

Christian Paul Kirksey, Linebacker

Free agent pickup

3 players to watch for this upcoming game against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/eRHnjV7duV — Locked On Texans (@lockedontexans) August 13, 2021

New York Giants

Rodarius Williams, Cornerbacker

2021 6th round pick

David Sills V

3rd year wideout competing for roster spot

Giants offensive line

Multiple injuries, not much depth