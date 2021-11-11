'I can't believe this!' | Current and former Panthers, fans and more react to Cam Newton's return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world of sports rumbled with excitement when it was announced the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with Cam Newton, bringing the quarterback back to the Carolinas.
The Panthers tweeted Thursday afternoon that they agreed to terms with Super Cam, which will bring him back to his previous team, pending a physical.
Current and former Panthers, as well as thousands of Panthers fans, are reacting to the news.
Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. celebrated the news, stating "He’s known as Superman, but welcome back Mr. Newton."
Former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen also celebrated Newton's return with a meme stating "that's my quarterback."
Panthers Safety Tre Boston shared his excitement about the news, stating "I can't believe this!"
Basketball titan Lebron James weighed in, congratulating Cam on his return to "where it all began."
The NFL called back to how Newton changed the game with his signature touchdown celebrations.
The Panthers celebrated Super Cam's return with a tribute to some of his best moments with the team, with the caption implying he was coming home.
Even Bojangles had something to say about Cam's return to the Carolinas.
Others from the NFL and the sports world shared and reacted to the news via social media as well.
Most notably, many Panthers fans celebrated with heartfelt tributes, reactions and, of course, memes.
