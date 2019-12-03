CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has a new team.

Davis tweeted Tuesday that he will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2019 season. Terms of Davis' signing have not been made public.

Davis has spent his entire career with the Panthers before the team told him they weren't planning on bringing him back next season. Before last season, Davis said he planned on 2018 being the final year of his career but Davis said he would like to continue playing.

“I received information from the Carolina Panthers on Monday that they’re going to go in a different direction with the linebacker position," he said.

He missed the first four games of 2018 due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. During his suspension, Davis talked to NBC Charlotte's Nick Carboni about his return to football, saying the suspension was one of the worst times of his career, including when he suffered three major knee injuries.

"When you have the game totally taken away from you, cut off, pretty much exiled from everybody else it's extremely tough," said Davis. "You can't do anything, you almost feel helpless."

In 13 seasons with the Panthers, Davis racked up 1,094 tackles, 28 sacks and 13 interceptions. During a video he shared on social media with his fans, the 35-year-old got emotional as he talked about the time he and his family have spent in the Carolinas.

“I’ve loved and cherished every moment that we’ve had in Carolina. Carolina’s gonna be home for me and my family…but I’m not retiring. I feel like I have way too much football left in me to walk away from the game right now. So I wanna keep playing; I’m going to keep playing. Hopefully, someone’s going to give me that opportunity.

