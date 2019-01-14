If there was ever an event to indicate how far the Cleveland Browns have come in the past year, it may have occurred on Sunday night.

As he arrived at the Staples Center for his team's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart donned a rather unique outfit. While most players have made a habit of making their pregame runway walks in designer hoodies and custom short suits these days, the 23-year-old combo guard's Sunday's best consisted of Air Jordan XI 'Concords' sneakers and perhaps more notably, a Cleveland Browns onesie.

The reason? According to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Hart had lost a bet to former teammate and current Cavs center Larry Nance Jr. over which player's hometown football team would have the better record in 2018.

A native of Silver Springs, Md., Hart's hopes hinged on the Washington Redskins, who amassed a 7-9 record this past season. That effort, however, proved to be a half-game worse than Nance's Browns, who thanks to the emergence of quarterback Baker Mayfield put together their best season in 11 years with a 7-8-1 record.

As a result, there was Hart, dressed in brown and orange from nearly head to toe on Sunday night. And although he was unable to play due to an MCL sprain, it proved to be just the start of a successful night for Nance, a Richfield native whose Cavs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 101-95 victory over the LeBron James-less Lakers on Sunday night.