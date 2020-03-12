Trump awards Lou Holtz the Medal of Freedom

President Trump gave the coaching great the nation's highest civilian honor.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump calls Lou Holtz “one of the greatest coaches in American history” and has honored the college football Hall of Famer and political ally with the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Holtz received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony Thursday.

Holtz had a 34-year coaching career that included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame. Holtz led six different programs to bowl games, including the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. Holtz started coaching the school in 1999 and led them to the biggest turnaround in SEC history the following year, helping them earn a win in the Outback Bowl. They'd follow up the next season with another Outback Bowl win.

Holtz retired in 2004 and went into broadcasting where he was a studio host at ESPN for over a decade.

Holtz is an outspoken Trump backer and spoke at this year's Republican National Convention