Lower Richland Legend Richard Seymour enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Lower Richland High School graduate and three-time Super Bowl Champion is now a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

CANTON, Ohio — In a year with no first-ballot candidates, the 2022 inductees endured long waits to make the Hall.

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour didn’t wait too long to taste success in the NFL. He was part of three super bowl championships in his first four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Seymour pointed out the defensive stalwarts on those teams but didn’t mention Tom Brady by name.

“We had a young quarterback, but we made it work,” Seymour said, drawing chuckles from the crowd.

Seymour had 57 1/2 career sacks in 12 seasons, the first eight in New England before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.

“I’m overwhelmed with humility because it’s not about what this says about me but what it says about we and what we can do together,” he said. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude because I didn’t get here alone. None of us did. None of us could have.”

The 42-year-old Seymour choked up thanking his wife, Tanya.

“Football is what I do, but family is who I am,” he said. “Thank you for everything you added to my life. This day belongs to my family. Scripture teaches your riches are in your family.”

Seymour called his three children his “greatest joy.”

“Of everything I accomplished, there’s no greater honor than being your dad,” he said.

Seymour praised Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Raiders owner Al Davis and his son, Mark Davis.

He credited his success to the lessons he learned from Patriots coach Bill Belichick: work hard, be meticulous in your preparation, support your teammates and respect your opponents.