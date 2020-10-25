LSU defeats South Carolina 52-24

South Carolina was unable to maintain its form from a week earlier when it beat Auburn for the first time since 1933.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU freshman TJ Finley passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in his college debut, Trey Palmer scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and the Tigers defeated South Carolina 52-24.

Finley completed 17 of 21 passes with touchdowns of 7 and 51 yards to Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU's Eli Ricks returned interception 45 yards for a score. South Carolina was unable to maintain its form from a week earlier when it beat Auburn for the first time since 1933.

Collin Hill passed for 234 yards and one touchdown. Kevin Harris rushed for 126 yards and two TDs.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The Gamecocks saw their two-game winning streak halted by an LSU team with a lot to prove. South Carolina was pushed around up front, struggled to stop the run or get pressure on Finley, and did not force a single punt.

LSU: Standout performances by true freshmen made the Tigers' future look bright. In addition to Finley's winning debut and Ricks' third interception of the season, defensive end BJ Ojulari had three sacks to give him four this season.

UP NEXT

South Carolina has next weekend off before hosting Texas A&M on Nov. 7.