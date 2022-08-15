Season high finish sends Lucas Glover into the next round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs

The former Clemson All-American has his best performance of 2022 with a tie for third in Memphis, sending him to the next round of the playoffs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lucas Glover picked a great time to record his best finish of 2022.

Before the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the former Clemson All-American had just one top 10 finish and that was a tie for fifth back in January at the Sony Open.

But thanks to a 4-under 66 Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Glover finished tied for third and that finish has sent him to the next round of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Under a normal season, Glover's lack of high finishes would have left him out of the top 125 in the points standings and thus, he would have not qualified for the playoffs.

But with a number of golfer having been suspended or resigned their PGA Tour membership for playing LIV Golf events, Glover was listed at 121st on the Tour's adjusted list of eligible golfers for the playoffs.

Playing with what Glover referred to as "house money", the 2009 U.S. Open took full advantage of his opportunity with a tie for third, vaulting from number 121 in the FedEx Cup standings to 34th with just his second top-three finish on the Tour in the last five years.