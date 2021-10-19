USC starting QB Luke Doty to miss rest of the season with injury

USC Head Coach Shane Beamer confirmed Tuesday Doty will have surgery on his foot this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks starting quarterback Luke Doty will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury.

USC Head Coach Shane Beamer confirmed Tuesday Doty will have surgery on his foot this week that will end his year. Beamer says Doty is in "great spirits" and that the quarterback is "one of the toughest football players to come to South Carolina."

Zeb Noland, a graduate transfer student, will be the starter going forward. Noland came in to throw the winning touchdown during last week's game against Vanderbilt and had been the starter earlier this year.

Doty, a sophomore from Myrtle Beach, had missed the early part of the season due to the same injury. Beamer said Doty reaggravated the injury during the Vanderbilt game.

Doty had completed 60 percent of his passes this season, throwing 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.