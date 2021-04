We go one-on-one with former Blythewood standout Joshua Burrell, who is looking to make an impact in his first season as a Florida State Seminole.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Blythewood Bengal is looking to make an impact in his first year at Florida State.

Joshua Burrell just wrapped up his first spring practice season as a Seminole. Although he’s just a Freshman, he’s looking forward to being a big part of Florida State’s offense this upcoming season.