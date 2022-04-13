Mack Sessions: One on One with Lexington native and National Champion Olivia Thompson

News19's Chandler Mack sits down with Lexington native and Gamecock point guard Olivia Thompson ahead of the Gamecocks National Championship parade on Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Experiencing a National Championship parade on Wednesday was a dream come true for all of the players on the Gamecock Women's Basketball team.

It was extra special for point guard and former Lexington Wildcat star Olivia Thompson.

In this edition of 'Mack Sessions', News19's Chandler Mack chats with Thompson about the Gamecocks National Championship season and how it feels for her to call herself a National Champion.

"Growing up a USC fan makes this extra special."@GamecockWBB PG & @LexingtonWBB Alumna Olivia Thompson (@livv_thom ) grew up a diehard Gamecock fan & now she is a National Champion!



