Mack Sessions: One on One with Lexington native and National Champion Olivia Thompson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Experiencing a National Championship parade on Wednesday was a dream come true for all of the players on the Gamecock Women's Basketball team.
It was extra special for point guard and former Lexington Wildcat star Olivia Thompson.
In this edition of 'Mack Sessions', News19's Chandler Mack chats with Thompson about the Gamecocks National Championship season and how it feels for her to call herself a National Champion.
During her high school days, Thompson was a four year starter and finished her career as the Wildcats all time leading scorer.