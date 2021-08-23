Macks of the Week: Highlighting some of the best high school football players from Week zero action in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friday night was the first night of the 2021 edition of the Friday Night Blitz and to celebrate some of the stars of the weekend, here are your 'Macks of the Week' for Week zero!
- KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate Academy
- Gray Herring, River Bluff High School
- Apollos Cook, River Bluff High School
- Dequandre Smith, Spring Valley High School
- Dutch Fork High School (yes the entire team)
- Zyeir Gamble, Sumter High School
If you feel like we missed someone, be sure to email cmack@wltx.com and we'll be sure to be on the lookout for them next week!