Macks of the Week: Week two

While Friday night was another exciting night of high school football in the Midlands, three schools played with heavy hearts and left it all on the field.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While Friday night was another exciting night of high school football in the Midlands, three schools played with heavy hearts and left it all on the field.

Below are the 'Mack of the Week' winners for Week two!

- Dutch Fork High School - Played their first game since the passing of Offensive Lineman Jack Alkhatib. The Silver Foxes defeated Byrnes 56-25.

- W.J. Keenan High School - Played their first game since the passing of offensive lineman Donadrian Robinson. The Raiders defeated Dreher 32-21.

- Lower Richland High School - Just 24 hours after the passing of Lower Richland graduate and three-time Super Bowl Champion David Patten, the Diamond Hornets defeated Hilton Head 35-6.