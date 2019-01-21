SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Reverend Mark Tanner may not be foretelling the birth of Christ or when the next flood will hit the earth but he has made a pretty incredible Patriots prediction that has the Pine Tree state amazed.

Tanner is the pastor for the Skowhegan Federated Church. He is also a huge Patriots fan, not unlike a lot of Mainers, but those who know him say, "he is an amazing, crazy, Pats fan."

He took to the marquee sign outside his church on Friday, Jan. 18, three days before the AFCC Championship game in Kansas City with what some may say is a prophetic prediction, but ended up being a statement of pure truth.

"GOD DOESN'T HAVE A FAVORITE TEAM BUT THE PASTOR DOES!! PATRIOTS 37, CHIEFS 31"

Tanner correctly called Sunday's Patriots vs. Chief game down to the score.

The New England Patriots are now headed to their third straight Super Bowl, after they won an overtime coin toss and then went on to beat the Chiefs 37-31, just as Tanner predicted.

Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3. We can't wait to see Rev. Tanner's Super Bowl sign!