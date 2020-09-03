In a rare joint statement, four major North American sports leagues announced on Monday that locker rooms will be closed to media until further notice amid coronavirus concerns.

Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League said in a press release that locker rooms and clubhouses will be restricted to players, coaches and essential team personnel.

Media will still have availability to talk to players, just not in the locker room. The changes will take effect Tuesday.

Here is the statement in full:

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices

“We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

