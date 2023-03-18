Sumter native helps Fairleigh Dickinson upset Purdue in what many consider the greatest upset in NCAA Tournament history

Grant Singleton is in his first season at FDU after transferring from St. Thomas Aquinas, a Division II school in Sparkill, New York.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grant Singleton spent four seasons at St. Thomas Aquinas, a Division II school in Sparkill, New York.

The former Lakewood standout scored 1,115 points and recorded 312 rebounds and 275 assists for that program which was led by Tobin Anderson.

Three members of FDU came with coach Tobin Anderson from the 2021-22 St. Thomas Aquinas D-II team.



But when Anderson was hired to take over the Fairleigh Dickinson program, the Sumter native made the decision to follow his head coach and transfer to Fairleigh Dickinson. That decision has led Grant to being a part of what pundits already say is the biggest upset in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

The 16th seeded Knights of FDU upset number one seed Purdue 63-58, the second time a 16 has beaten a 1 but that is just part of the story.

Singleton's stat line was quite impressive against the Boilermakers - eight points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Fairleigh Dickson did not win its league tournament which is the normal route for a one-bid league to earn a trip to the Big Dance. FDU lost in the NEC Tournament final 67-66 to Merrimack. But Merrimack is ineligible to make the NCAA Tournament this season as it is in the process of making the transition from Division II to Division I.

So FDU, a team ranked 301 in the NET rankings with a strength of schedule ranked last in the country (363rd), received a bid to the tournament as the last team in the field.

FDU was travelled to Dayton for the First Four and cruised past Texas Southern 84-61 to play its way into the 64-team tournament. But the Knights were not satisfied with just one win in the Tournament and a team with an average of height of 6'1 took down a Purdue team that was poised to make a deep run in the tournament.