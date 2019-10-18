Marcus Lattimore admits the phone call from South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner informing him he was going to be inducted into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame caught him off guard.

The former Byrnes star still holds school records for rushing touchdowns (38) and overall touchdowns (41). He was a part of the 2010 team which upset top-ranked Alabama and has recorded the program's only SEC Eastern Division title to date.

"When I got the call from Coach Tanner, he usually warms me up during the conversation. He usually starts me off with a joke so that’s what I’m assuming basically when he called me. I was in shock. I was in complete shock,” Lattimore said Thursday prior to the ceremony at the Colonial Life Arena.

"But I'm honored and I'm grateful because this does something special with my platform. It adds an extra level of credibility and I’m able to use that when I go and speak, when I go and minister to the youth, which is my passion."

Lattimore has carved out a nice post-playing career following the premature end to his playing career which was cut short due to knee injuries. He keeps a busy schedule with his job with the Gamecock football team as the Director of Player Development for Life Skills. He also has his foundation which tries to provide physical, mental and spiritual development for youngsters.

Eight other former athletes were inducted into the USC athletics hall of fame including former women's golf coach Kristi Coggins, former volleyball player Cally Plummer and former baseball player Derek Urquhart.