Report: Mark Kingston will return to USC baseball in 2023

South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston will reportedly be back for a sixth season in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Kingston will be back at Founders Park for the 2023 season according to DIBaseball.com's Kendall Rogers who reported that Kingston will return as the head coach of the Gamecocks.

Kingston just wrapped up his fifth full season in charge of the South Carolina dugout.

Carolina's last game was this past Tuesday, a 2-1, 10-inning loss to Florida on the first day of the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks finished 27-28, the first losing record for the program since 1996.