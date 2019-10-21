ATLANTA — Former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt is recovering after a heart attack Monday morning.

The 59-year-old analyst for ACC Network acknowledged his health scare on Twitter and says he's "doing fine."

"As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife," he added.

He said he plans to be at work this week.

Richt was fired at Georgia in 2015 after a 15-year run and contemplated taking time off from coaching. Instead, he went to his alma mater for three seasons before retiring in December of 2018.

Richt went 26-13 at Miami and 145-51 in 15 years at Georgia.

PREVIOUS MARK RICHT STORIES:

Former UGA coach Mark Richt retires after three years at Miami

Mark Richt reaches final stop in coaching career, will retire at Miami

Mark Richt not sure if he was ever paid for 1982 jeans ad

Mark Richt for governor? Speculation abounds

Georgia, football coach Mark Richt agree to part ways