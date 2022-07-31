Markee Anderson commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks continue to add powerful names to their 2023 recruiting Class.
Dorman four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced his commtiment to South Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. He plans to enroll in January.
A 6'4, 305 pound prospect from Roebuck, South Carolina, Anderson picked the Gamecocks over Clemson, North Carolina, and LSU.
He becomes USC's highest-ranked commitment for the Class of 2023 and highest for the program in the Shane Beamer era. He is the No. 5 ranked prospect among interior linemen on 247Sports Composite.
He is fifth four-star prospect to commit to South Carolina in the 2023 recruiting cycle, joining running back Dontavius Braswell, linebacker Grayson Howard, edge rusher Monteque Rhames, and ATH Kelton Henderson.
South Carolina now has the 26th best 2023 recruiting class.