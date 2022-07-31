Markee Anderson commits to South Carolina

The four-star Class of 2023 Offensive Lineman out of Dorman is the highest rated commit during Shane Beamer's tenure as Gamecocks Head Coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks continue to add powerful names to their 2023 recruiting Class.

Dorman four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced his commtiment to South Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. He plans to enroll in January.

A 6'4, 305 pound prospect from Roebuck, South Carolina, Anderson picked the Gamecocks over Clemson, North Carolina, and LSU.

JUST IN - @DormanFootball OL Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson ) has committed to South Carolina (@GamecockFB ) .



The four-star prospect chose the Gamecocks over LSU, UNC, and Clemson. @WLTX #Gamecocks — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) July 31, 2022

He becomes USC's highest-ranked commitment for the Class of 2023 and highest for the program in the Shane Beamer era. He is the No. 5 ranked prospect among interior linemen on 247Sports Composite.

He is fifth four-star prospect to commit to South Carolina in the 2023 recruiting cycle, joining running back Dontavius Braswell, linebacker Grayson Howard, edge rusher Monteque Rhames, and ATH Kelton Henderson.