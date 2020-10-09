MarShawn Lloyd has successful knee surgery

Gamecock freshman running back suffered a season-ending knee injury in camp during a non-contact drill in an August practice.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery has officially begun for MarShawn Lloyd, the freshman running back who suffered a season-ending knee injury during preseason camp last month. The injury happened in the second preseason practice in August. It was announced by head coach Will Muschamp on August 20.

Lloyd had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL, that according to GamecockCentral.com who reported that Lloyd will be ready to participate in spring practice in 2021 assuming things go according to plan as far as his recovery timeline.