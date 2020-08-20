USC star freshman MarShawn Lloyd to miss season after tearing ACL

MarShawn Lloyd was the second highest rated player in the Gamecocks' 2020 recruiting class.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd, one of the top recruits coming into the year, will miss the entire 2020 season after injuring his knee.

The athletics department confirmed Thursday morning tha Lloyd torn an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Wednesday's practice



"I'm extremely disappointed for MarShawn," said Gamecocks Head Coach Will Muschamp in a statement. "It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd."

Lloyd was a five-star recruit coming out of high school this past season, according to recruiting website Rivals.com. Rivals considered him the fourth-best running back in the country and No. 33 overall. 247Sports tabbed him as the fifth-best running back in the country and No. 43 overall.

He was the Gamecocks second-highest rated recruit after defensive lineman Jordan Burch of Hammond School in Columbia.

He'd already impressed his teammates with his running skills in early drills, with some suggesting he could be a major playmaker for the team right away.

Lloyd, a 5-9, 210-pounder from Wilmington, Delaware, enrolled at South Carolina in January and went through the abbreviated spring drills after graduating from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md.



No date for surgery has been set.

USC RB MarShawn Lloyd will miss the 2020 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee in Wednesday's practice. A 5-star prospect out of DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, he looked the part of an instant impact player back in the spring.#Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/80jTFL7m4Z — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) August 20, 2020

The Gamecocks kick off their 10-game conference only schedule on September 26 with a home game againts Tennessee.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the SEC decided earlier this month that it would go to a 10 game, conference only schedule. That meant no games against any non-conference opponent, even traditional rivals, even if they were in-state.

For South Carolina, that means no game against Clemson. It's the first time since 1908 that game will not take place. USC President Bob Caslen and Athletics Director Ray Tanner said they both pushed for the game to still be played, but respected the league's decision.