MarShawn Lloyd is headed to USC on the West Coast

Former Gamecock running back MarShawn Lloyd announced on social media he will continue his football career at Southern Cal.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — MarShawn Lloyd has locked in on his next destination and his new school has a familiar ring to it.

The former Gamecock running back, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, announced on social media that he will play for USC on the West Coast.

Lloyd came in as a highly touted running back from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, Lloyd tore his ACL on his second preseason practice in 2020. He would miss the entire season but would come back to be a more than solid contributor for the next two seasons.

In 2021, Lloyd played in just nine games, recording 64 rushes for 228 yards and a score/

This past season, Lloyd set career highs with 169 yards and three touchdowns against Charlotte. He ended up leading the team on the ground 111 rushes for 573 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 18 receptions for 176 yards and two scores. Those totals from 2022 came in just nine games as he missed some time down the stretch dealing with a deep thigh bruise which he suffered against Missouri.

He entered the transfer portal before the bowl game and now with this destination known, he will play for former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley who obviously has a great relationship with Lloyd's now-former head coach Shane Beamer since the two worked side by side in Norman.

In other transfer news, former Gamecock quarterback Jason Brown is transferring to Jackson State from the SWAC.