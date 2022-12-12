x
MarShawn Lloyd enters the transfer portal

The Gamecocks' leading rusher put together a solid 2022 season in spite of missing three games late due to a thigh bruise.
Credit: AP
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) tries to stiff-arm Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (14), left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's leading rusher from this season has entered the transfer portal.

MarShawn Lloyd made this decision one day after posting a very cryptic tweet which said "Game ain’t based on sympathy! Do what’s best for you.” 

Lloyd rushed for 572 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games including a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Charlotte back in September. He also recorded 18 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns as he and quarterback Spencer Rattler developed quite the rapport. 

Rated as one of the top running backs in the country coming out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, Lloyd tore his ACL on his second preseason practice in 2020. He would miss the entire season but would come back to be a more than solid contributor for the next two seasons.

Lloyd could choose to stay in the portal, leave and return to the Gamecock program or make himself available for the NFL Draft. 

