Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch arrested for suspected DUI

Police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Lynch not far from Las Vegas Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Lynch not far from Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metro Police Department tweeted.

Officers determined Lynch, 36, was "impaired" and booked him into Las Vegas City Jail.

Bail was set at $2,115.

According to court documents, Lynch was also cited for failing to surrender and failing to drive in a lane.

Lynch's arrest comes a day after the Seahawks announced he would rejoin the team later this season as a special correspondent. It's unclear if he'll still rejoin the team.

Lynch was first traded to the Seahawks in October of 2010. In Seattle, he played a critical role in the Seahawks' success, which included the team's first Super Bowl championship during the 2013 season.

Lynch struggled in his final season in Seattle in 2015, missing nine games due to injury and averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

He sat out the 2016 season but returned in 2017 to play for the Oakland Raiders. He played the first few weeks of the 2018 season but was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Lynch had said he planned to retire after the 2018 season.

However, he returned to play for the Seahawks for the 2019 season after the team lost three running backs to injury.

In January 2020, Lynch said he was not sure about his future in the NFL following his surprise comeback.