Frank Martin and the Gamecocks learned Sunday that they will face Irmo native Devontae Shuler and the Ole Miss Rebels in Round one of the 2021 SEC tournament.

Back in February, Shuler scored a career high of 31 points in the Rebels' 81-74 victory against Carolina.