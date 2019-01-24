Yes, a 5-1 start to the SEC has been a surprise given a 5-7 non-conference mark prior to January.

Yes, USC basketball could play its way into the NCAA conversation.

No, Frank Martin is not looking at all the regional sites where his team might land.

Minutes after Tuesday's 80-77 win over 14th-ranked Auburn, Martin went into the locker room with the goal of keeping everyone grounded. Everyone.

"I'm proud of our guys. But I walked into our locker room and couple of our young staff members, they were all jacked up because we beat a really good team," Martin said.

"And I was like 'Stop! Stop! We made some bone head plays that almost allowed them to beat us. Be proud but we've got to go on the road and the last time we went on the road, we took a 30 spot. Man, we've got to go on the road, no time to celebrate. We've got too many freakin' games left. But be proud. Be proud that even though we made some of those bone headed plays, we had the courage to figure out a way to win'."

The first of those "freakin' games" is Saturday in Stillwater against Oklahoma State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys' head coach is former USC point guard Mike Boynton who also spent time as a Gamecock assistant on the Darrin Horn staff.

Tipoff against Oklahoma State is set for 2:00 p.m.