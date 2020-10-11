It's Masters Week in Augusta

A traditional unlike any other will look at lot different in 2020.
The Masters, normally held in April, was moved to this week due to COVID-19 after the golf calendar was overhauled due to the pandemic.
There will be no patrons lining the fairways and camping out behind the greens.
The patron-friendly Par-3 contest, normally held on Wednesday, will not be a part of the 2020 schedule.
Also, with less daylight to work with in November as opposed to April, golfers will tee off on both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees for the first two rounds. The cut rule has also been altered with the shorter days in effect. The 50 lowest golfers, including ties, after two rounds will make the cut. In 2013, the cut line was changed to the low 44 golfers (including ties) and those within 10 of the lead.
But amidst all the changes and modifications, the country will get a chance to see what Augusta National Golf Club looks like in the fall as opposed to the spring. Early pictures from the Augusta National Golf Club show the course will still provide a picturesque backdrop as golfers compete for the coveted Green Jacket.