It's Masters Week in Augusta

The traditional first major of the golf season will tee off this week as the U.S. Open and PGA Championship have already crowned their champions.

A traditional unlike any other will look at lot different in 2020.

The Masters, normally held in April, was moved to this week due to COVID-19 after the golf calendar was overhauled due to the pandemic.

There will be no patrons lining the fairways and camping out behind the greens.

The patron-friendly Par-3 contest, normally held on Wednesday, will not be a part of the 2020 schedule.

Also, with less daylight to work with in November as opposed to April, golfers will tee off on both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees for the first two rounds. The cut rule has also been altered with the shorter days in effect. The 50 lowest golfers, including ties, after two rounds will make the cut. In 2013, the cut line was changed to the low 44 golfers (including ties) and those within 10 of the lead.