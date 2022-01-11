Tom Watson will serve as an honorary starter for The Masters

Two-time Masters Champion Tom Watson will have the honor of hitting a ceremonial tee shot prior the opening round of this year's Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tom Watson is returning to the first tee at the Masters as an honorary starter.

The two-time Masters champion is joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player by hitting ceremonial tee shots at Augusta National.

Watson becomes the 11th player to be an honorary starter. Lee Elder was on the tee last year in a one-time honor as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters.