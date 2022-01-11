x
Tom Watson will serve as an honorary starter for The Masters

Two-time Masters Champion Tom Watson will have the honor of hitting a ceremonial tee shot prior the opening round of this year's Masters
Credit: AP
Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson shake hands after playing together during the par three competition at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tom Watson is returning to the first tee at the Masters as an honorary starter. 

The two-time Masters champion is joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player by hitting ceremonial tee shots at Augusta National. 

Watson becomes the 11th player to be an honorary starter. Lee Elder was on the tee last year in a one-time honor as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters. 

Watson is an eight-time major champion. Both times he won the Masters, he had to hold off Jack Nicklaus for the green jacket. Watson played the Masters 43 times. His last appearance was 2016.

