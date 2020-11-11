Can Dustin Johnson pull off the Georgia sweep?

After capturing the Tour Championship in September, Irmo's Dustin Johnson will try to make it two straight in the Peach State.

A lot has happened to Dustin Johnson since he won the Tour Championship in early September.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13 and had to withdraw from The CJ Cup and the Zozo Championship. He returned after an 11-day quarantine to the Vivent Championship in Houston where he finished tied for 2nd at 11-under par. If his putter had cooperated just a tad more, he could have walked away with his fourth win since golf returned from the COVID-19 shutdown. As far as where his game is at, the Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina graduate seemingly is playing some of the best golf of his career.

"I feel like I'm playing really, really well. It's probably the best I've played in my career, yeah, but it's more consistent," Johnson said.

"I feel like there's still a lot of room for improvement, but it's very consistent as far as day‑in and day‑out, my shot shape, my flight and controlling by distance. I've put in a lot of work on especially the wedges, being able to control my distance with wedges. So it's very consistent right now, and I'm very pleased with where the game is at, so I'd say it's pretty good."

The world's top-ranked golfer has developed into a Masters contender of late. He has finished in the top 10 in his last four appearances in Augusta including a tie for second in 2019.

If Johnson were to capture his first Masters, he will do so without the thousands of patrons who would normally be on the grounds but will not be due to the COVID-19 protocols.

"This is definitely a different Masters, and it's just because the Patrons aren't here. Everything else feels the same," he said.

"It's definitely a different feeling out there and it's going to be a different feeling throughout the week. But it's still the Masters and there's still a green jacket on the line. So for me playing, it's not going to really feel much different, but obviously the excitement and having the Patrons around is a big part of playing here at the Masters, and you know, we definitely miss them, or I definitely miss them, and hopefully they will be back in April."

Having grown up in Irmo, Johnson makes no secret that the Masters is the one major he has always dreamed of winning.

"Growing up as a kid, being only about an hour way from here ... so on the putting green, hitting chips or putts, it was always to win the Masters," Johnson said